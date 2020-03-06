QPR “a really dangerous side” according to Preston North End boss Alex Neil

Preston North End boss Alex Neil is well aware of the threats QPR will pose for his side tomorrow, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

The Lilywhites are looking to consolidate their position in the Play-Offs with 10 games left of the season to play and are currently two points above Bristol City in 7th.

QPR travel to Deepdale tomorrow comfortably in mid-table in 14th position. They are the third highest scorers in the Championship in this campaign.

Key man Eberechi Eze and on-loan West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill have both chipped in with 11 goals this term and are real threats to Preston.

The Lilywhites’ boss Alex Neil is under no illusion that the Hoops will be a tough test for his side and has said, as per the Lancashire Post: “I think QPR are a really dangerous side and have got a lot of good players. The boy Eze has had a really terrific season and Bright Osayi-Samuel on the right has done great for them. I saw him when he was at Blackpool and he has come on leaps and bounds.”









"Jordan Hugill we know about, he's a threat and is in double figures of goals. Ryan Manning is a good young player coming through and I think QPR have been exciting this season."

Preston stand a real chance of securing the final spot in the top six if they can grind out some results in the final stretch of the season.