AFC Fylde bring in ex-Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Josh Lillis from Rochdale

AFC Fylde have signed goalkeeper Josh Lillis from Rochdale on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced stopper will spend the rest of the season with the National League side.

Lillis, who is 32 years old, has lost his place as Rochdale’s first choice in this campaign and has moved to Jim Bentley’s outfit for more game time.

The 6ft 2inc ‘keeper has racked up over 350 appearances in his career and will be looking to help Fylde climb up the fifth tier table.

Lillis started out at Scunthorpe United and played 50 times for their senior side. He had loan spells away at Notts County and Grimsby Town before joining Rochdale in 2010.

He has spoken to Fylde’s website after joining today: “It was an opportunity that arose quite quickly, I spoke to the Manager Jim Bentley, who I know as he’s good friends with my father. It’s the right fit for me. I like to think that my experience will benefit the club, I’ll try my utmost to get amongst the lads and help them, use all my experience to help and push them the right way and hopefully we can get out of this together.”

Bentley has said: “is experienced, he’s played at a higher level and is a good all round goalkeeper. I am sure he can do well for us. I know his Dad really well, he was my assistant manager at Morecambe for a number of years. His Dad was a professional and you can see that’s been passed to Josh, he’s a really good pro and I am sure he can do well for us.”

Lillis could make his debut for the Coasters tomorrow against Solihull Moors.