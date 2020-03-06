Leeds United Dallas provides his verdict ahead of Terriers crunch match

Ahead of this weekends Yorkshire Derby clash between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, Stuart Dallas spoke to LUTV about their recent upturn in form and The Whites emphatic victory over Hull City.

When Leeds United welcome Huddersfield to Elland Road this weekend, they will be looking to tighten their grip on second place.

The Whites are currently 5 points ahead of third-place Fulham who travel to Bristol City. A failure for The Cottagers to pick up anything other than maximum points could see Leeds United close in on promotion and end their 16-year spell outside the top flight.

Although their current grip on the automatic promotion spots provides room to manoeuvre, in mid-December Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 11 points clear of third-place until a drop off in form allowed the chasing pack to close that advantage. Now, Leeds have found their groove again after winning their last four without reply to reopen that slender advantage.

Speaking to LUTV ahead of their test against relegation battlers Huddersfield, utility man Stuart Dallas has reiterated the importance of remaining cool ahead of their promotion run-in, he said:

“We needed to get back to how we had been playing,

Obviously before Christmas we knew that clean sheets are massive for us. We know if we keep clean sheets that it gives you a better chance of winning the game.

"Before Christmas we were defending really well. We went on that run where we conceded in a number of games, but it's four wins on the bounce now after a decent result at Brentford.

"It's encouraging but there's still a long way to go yet."

Dallas was also asked about their third goal against Hull City; a team move that has received adulation from supporters and pundits alike. The move began in the opposition half through a combination between Jack Harrison and Dallas – the flowing move ended at the feet of Tyler Roberts who powered the ball past George Long.

"I didn't really have anywhere else to go [with the ball]," Dallas reflected, "but you see straight away it [the pass]takes four or five players out of the game.

"Jack Harrison does unbelievably well again. We then break at pace. It comes into Tyler and out to Helder [Costa] and even Helder's awareness to get it across to Klichy [Mateusz Klich] and then Klichy's touch back… I think it was meant for me!

"But I'm delighted for Tyler. He's had a tough time and you can see what it meant to everybody and him."