Why the Championship promotion race is much more exciting than the Premier League

Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League and with just one defeat all season the title looks firmly like its heading to Anfield this season. With the Premier League looking less than exciting this season due to the form of the runaway leaders, the same can not be said of the Championship.

The gap between league leaders West Bromwich Albion and second-placed Leeds United is just one point with a six-point gap from the Baggies to Fulham in third. The second tier of English football is renowned for being one of the toughest divisions in the world and this season is proving no different.

West Brom and Leeds still have to play Fulham in what could be season defining games that could tell us who will finish in the automatic promotion places and who will have to settle for the play-offs.

It would be fair to say that Fulham boast the best striker in Mitrovic whilst Leeds have easily the meanest defence. West Brom have probably been the most consistent side in the division despite their mid-season slump.

Only seven points separate Fulham in third and Preston in sixth who occupy the final play-off spot highlighting just how tight the league is. Even Cardiff City who are currently 11th in the league with 51 points are just five points outside the play-offs and will still realistically harbour ambitions of making the top six.

The Championship is such an exciting division in that we see a ‘shock’ result almost every week whether it be Luton Town beating Brentford or Barnsley beating Fulham whereas in the Premier League the surprise results tend to be few and far between.

Watford beating Liverpool 3-0 raised a few eyebrows but such is the difference in quality of the top few teams, we are seeing fewer ‘lower placed teams’ beating the so-called ‘big boys’.

The top teams in the Championship are all eyeing up a place in the top flight for next season but there is certainly a fair argument that they are already playing in a league that is more thrilling than the one they are aiming to reach.