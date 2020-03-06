Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts outcome of Swansea City and West Brom clash

West Bromwich Albion travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea City on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Wigan Athletic last weekend and speaking on Sky Sports, David Prutton has predicted they will come away with a victory.

The Baggies’ lead at the top of the league was cut to one point following Leeds United’s triumph over Hull City and their defeat at home to Wigan and they will be desperate to not slip up again.

They remain six points clear of third-placed Fulham but will want to cement their grip on the automatic promotion places having not been out of the top two since September.

Swansea have won just one of their last eight games and are looking to find some consistent form as they aim to force their way into the play-off places.

They were denied three points against Blackburn Rovers by Bradley Johnson’s 92nd-minute equaliser last weekend and know that they need to start getting some victories if they want to finish in the top six.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton gave his prediction, saying: “Swansea are one of a bunch of sides that will still fancy their chances of reaching the play-offs, but they need to get a consistent run of form going to do that, and they have won just once in eight.”

“West Brom suffered a shock defeat at home to Wigan at a time where they looked to be running away with it, and another defeat would be a huge blow. I can’t see them slipping up again, though. Away win. 2-1.”

Slaven Bilic’s side know that with Leeds breathing firmly down their necks they cannot afford to drop any more points if they are looking to finish as champions come the end of the campaign.