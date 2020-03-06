Rotherham United offered major fitness boost with loan star Barlaser nearing return to training

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has provided a fitness boost, confirming that loaned in midfielder Dan Barlaser is set to return to training soon.

When midfielder Dan Barlaser was stretchered off the pitch in Rotherham United’s clash with Coventry City towards the tail end of last month, fans could be forgiven for fearing the worst, with an ankle injury seeing him carried off the pitch.

However, Rotherham fans have now been provided with a big boost regarding Barlaser’s fitness, with manager Paul Warne confirming that the Newcastle United loanee is set to return to training by the start of next week. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Warne said:

IN OTHER NEWS: Ollie Watkins reveals dream to play in the Premier League - but it may not be with Brentford “Dan Barlaser looks like he’s got the all-clear, which is good. He’ll be back training towards the back end of this week or start of next.

“We’ve done really well. We’ve only had a couple of muscle injuries and some freakish ones. We have virtually everyone back now apart from Robbo [Clark Robertson] and even his [injury)] is a bit freakish. We’ve got some good athletes because it’s usually the case that good athletes get injured less.” Over the course of his loan spell with Rotherham United, Barlaser has become increasingly influential. The 23-year-old has played in 35 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists from midfield for Warne’s side. IN OTHER NEWS: Middlesbrough boss Woodgate claims 'inconsistency' has cost his team this season He has been playing an important role for Rotherham as they tussle with Coventry City at the top of the table and now, both fans and Warne will be hoping Barlaser can return to action as soon as possible to help the Millers in their push for promotion.