Millwall boss Rowett on what he thinks he can achieve

In an interview with NewsAtDen, Millwall manager Gary Rowett revealed the things he thinks he can help Millwall achieve during his reign at the club.

Rowett replaced Neil Harris in the Millwall dugout in October and has overseen a positive season for the club which could yet see the Lions achieve a top-six spot.

The Lions currently sit tenth in the Championship table – five points off Preston who occupy the final play-off position.

Should Millwall not reach the top six this season, there will be plenty for Rowett to build on heading into next season. Rowett’s initial aim was to stabilise and ensure that Millwall would not be battling against relegation.

I remember speaking about our ambitions for the team, what we felt was achievable, and I certainly felt within a two- or three-year period we could challenge for the top six. The initial aim was just to stabilise. Obviously, we wanted to show ambition and win games, but the main objective was to make sure that we weren’t battling down the bottom of the division, and instead of seeing where we could climb to in the table.

“Sometimes we can get caught up in where we are in the league if we can win a game or not win a game and the disappointment if we don’t win. The expectation levels have climbed a little because we’ve done quite well, which is only right.

“But to still be in the mix with 10 games to go, I think a lot of credit can go to the players. The disappointment of not winning the game against Bristol City, who have had four years to build in the Championship, to be disappointed to draw against Fulham, shows what we think we can achieve.”