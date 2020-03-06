Former Blackpool star hails Critchley appointment as progressive

Speaking to Blackpool Gazette, former Blackpool forward Gary Taylor-Fletcher has hailed the appointment of Neil Critchley as a progressive one.

The 41-year-old’s arrival in the North-West came as a surprise to most when he was unveiled as the new Blackpool boss on Monday. The Seasiders were reportedly chasing Karl Robinson, however, the Oxford United manager was left disappointed after the London club’s failure to inform him of Blackpool’s official approach.

Although you could comment on Critchley’s lack of managerial experience in a first-team environment, the appointment of the former Liverpool U23’s manager represents a promising one.

Critchley has had the pleasure to work under one of the world’s best managers in Jurgen Klopp, a role model on a similar stature to Pep Guardiola’s influence at Manchester City. The Spaniards former assistant Mikel Arteta has gone onto manage Arsenal in recent times and he is beginning to impose his tactical ethos inspired by Guardiola in North London.

While Critchley’s involvement has been felt in Liverpool’s youth set up, his work with the U23’s has been rewarded. He has gone onto see academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold become a mainstay in the first-team squad, while teenagers Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have both stood out in Liverpool’s domestic cup runs after hailing from the youth setups.

Speaking in his column in the Blackpool Gazette, Gary Taylor-Fletcher has spoken about the appointment of Critchley saying it shows how the club is moving forward, he said:

"It's obviously a progressive appointment. Neil has a great coaching background with everything he's done at Liverpool.

“He will take the club forward and play the way the fans and the owner want them to play. For me, it’s a great appointment moving forward.

"I've watched Neil work for a while now and I know how highly thought of he is at Liverpool, so I am a little surprised he's left that job." Taylor-Fletcher also went onto talk about the importance of Critchley's first managerial test as Blackpool boss against Fleetwood Town. With the Cod Army fighting for a playoff place, he expects it to be a fiery contest: "It's a big first game for Critchley this weekend as Blackpool make the short journey up the Fylde coast to play Fleetwood Town. "Fleetwood are doing well, with a good few wins in the last few weeks. "When you take into account how the last derby went, it should be quite a fiery game, especially when everyone knows what Joey Barton is like! But he's got them playing really well. He's got them battling and working really hard."