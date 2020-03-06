Blackburn Rovers defender Williams subject to MLS transfer interest

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon – as reported on Twitter – Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams is the subject of interest from MLS sides.

Blackburn. Surprise MLS interest in Derick Williams … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 5, 2020

For MLS sides, the transfer window does not close until the early stages of May, allowing for the American sides to poach players from other teams outside of the United States if they wish. And, it has now been claimed that one player subject to interest from the MLS is Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams.

Williams has fallen down the pecking order at Ewood Park over the course of the past few months, failing to make a matchday squad since February 11th and failing to make a Championship appearance since Boxing Day. A calf injury has not helped Williams in his efforts to make it into the Blackburn side, along with the strong partnership between Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Over the course of the 2019/20 Championship season, Rovers defender Williams has been going through a transition from left-back to centre-back, featuring in a central role in Tony Mowbray’s backline a lot more frequently. So far this season, the Republic of Ireland international has played 19 times across all competitions this season, scoring three goals in the process.

In total, Williams has played 141 times for Blackburn Rovers since signing from Bristol City in the summer of 2016, scoring five goals and laying on 12 assists in the process. Now, with interest from the MLS being reported, it will be interesting to see if the claimed interest develops into anything serious.