Preston North End boss Alex Neil keen to resolve expiring contracts

Speaking to Lancs Live, Preston North End boss Alex Neil has said he is keen to resolve the contract situations of those with deals expiring at the end of the season, with goalkeeper Declan Rudd among those.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd has been Alex Neil’s number one choice in between the sticks for Preston North End this season, playing in all of the Lilywhites 36 Championship games so far this campaign.

Rudd’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with the deals of centre-back Tom Clarke and midfielder Paul Gallagher. And now, Neil has said that he is keen to resolve the contract situations of those with deals expiring at the end of the season, but admitted that he is not the one that calls the shots over the contracts. Speaking to Lancs Live, the Preston boss said:

“There’s quite a few obviously with open ends in terms of contracts that we’d like to get sorted. To be honest all I can do is make recommendations and then from that point it’s up to the player, agent and club to sit down and get it resolved.

“Obviously I’ll try to push that as much as I can but I don’t have complete control over the contracts. I don’t deal with money, if you know what I mean, so the money’s not in my bag. I focus on the team, getting the team ready and obviously I recommend who I want to sign and get things done that way.

“But in terms of what the cash is, that’s not my sort of area.”