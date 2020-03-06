Middlesbrough’s Patrick Roberts ahead of schedule to return from injury

According to The Northern Echo, Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is set to be back in contention at loan club Middlesbrough in less than two weeks time.

Roberts was scheduled to be out injured for eight weeks with a hamstring problem, and Middlesbrough supporters and Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate feared he could be out of action longer.

But the Manchester City loanee is ahead of schedule, and could be back fit for Boro’s game against Swansea City on March 14th.

Since sustaining the injury in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City at the end of January, Roberts has missed Middlesbrough’s last six games, a period where they have failed to win.

Instead of travelling back to Manchester for treatment, the 23-year old has stayed on Teesside, which is testament to his attitude.

“Patrick has really bought into it” said Jonathan Woodgate. “Sometimes when loan players get injured they go back to their club but Patrick wanted to stay here and integrate with the lads which is first class.

“I speak to the doctors regularly and his attitude to try to get fit has been second to none.

“It’s been tough for Patrick because he has had hamstring injuries before. This is one he said he’s never done the rehab as he’s done with our medical team.”

Roberts will still miss Boro’s next two games, an away double to Charlton Athletic and Hull City, but he should be back in time for the club’s next home fixture against Steve Cooper’s Swansea City side.