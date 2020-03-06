The 72
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer applauds the home fans after the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United at The Valley, London, England on 22 April 2019.
Championship

Lee Bowyer admits its been “impossible” to replace former Charlton Athletic loan star Conor Gallagher

Speaking to News Shopper, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that he has found it “impossible” to replace former loan star Conor Gallagher, who left to link up with fellow Championship side Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

Over the course of the first half of the season, Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher was a star performer on loan with Charlton Athletic. Playing the Addicks’ midfield, Gallagher scored six goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, playing an important role in their strong start to the campaign.

Now, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has spoken about the loss of Gallagher to fellow Championship outfit Swansea City, saying that he was “impossible” to replace after losing him in the January transfer window. Speaking to News Shopper, Bowyer said:

“He’s been a massive loss, probably impossible to replace. If you think what he brought us in that first half of the season. He brought us energy, fight, determination and goals.

“To take that out, it’s been difficult to replace with the budget we have to work with. We were lucky to get him. A jewel like that, you have to be very very lucky, and we’re not that lucky unfortunately.”

Since departing The Valley to link with Swansea and Steve Cooper at the Liberty Stadium, the Chelsea loanee has maintained his impressive form. Since signing for Swansea, Gallagher is yet to find the back of the net but has provided an impressive five assists in his nine appearances for the club.

