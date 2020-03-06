Gary Rowett reveals Millwall looked at permanent deal for loaned in midfielder Jayson Molumbuy

Speaking to London News Online, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that he looked at a permanent deal for loaned in midfielder Jayson Molumby.

Young midfielder Jayson Molumby has impressed during his loan spell with Millwall over the course of this season, spending the campaign on loan with the Lions away from parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay in Gary Rowett’s starting 11, playing in 31 games across all competitions. And now, his performances with Millwall have seen him earn a new long-term contract with parent club Brighton, who tied Molumby down to a new three-year contract earlier this week.

Now, Rowett has been speaking about Molumby and how he has impressed him over the course of the season, revealing that Millwall had hoped they may be able to strike a permanent deal for the midfielder, only for the Seagulls to tie him down to a new deal. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“He has done so well that Brighton have wanted to re-sign him. He was a player we were hoping they maybe didn’t see as playing first-team football for them soon and that he might be one we potentially tried to buy.

“It was something we explored but it was clear Brighton saw him as part of their long-term future, so that was that.

“He has done really well for me. He was one we highlighted when we came in that we felt could be really important to the team. He has started nearly every game and really committed to Millwall this season.

“The challenge for Jayson, now he has signed the deal and got a bit more clarity on his future, is making sure he’s completely focused on the end of the season and continues progressing. He’s probably played more games than he felt he would. Physically he’s realised how hard the Championship is but he has great energy.”

Rowett also went on to add that the club may be open to bringing Molumby back in on a new loan deal once his current stint comes to an end, but insisted that it will depend on what Brighton have in mind for the young midfielder once he returns to the south coast.