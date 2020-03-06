Leeds United hierarchy have ‘real concerns’ over fitness of Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United staff are believed to fear that Jean-Kevin Augustin won’t be fully fit this season with deep concerns over his fitness for the rest of the campaign according to Football Insider.

The striker will not be available for Leeds’ game against Huddersfield on Saturday due to a hamstring injury as confirmed by manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Augustin joined on loan from RB Leipzig in January and was bought in as a replacement for Eddie Nketiah who had been on loan from Arsenal for the first half of the season but was recalled by his parent club.

Bielsa is extremely demanding when it comes to ensuring players have the correct fitness in order to compete at the highest possible level in the Championship and so far Augustin has failed to meet those standards.

Augustin faces a race to be fit for their next two games against Cardiff City and Fulham which would leave just seven games of the season left for him to have an impact upon.

With Patrick Bamford clearly Bielsa’s number one choice upfront and now Tyler Roberts providing real competition in forward areas following his return from injury it appears difficult to see just how much game time Augustin will get.

The Frenchman had done extensive training with Leeds’ conditioning staff away from the main squad which is believed to have caused his recent muscle injury.

Augustin has only made three substitute appearances and Whites’ supporters would have hoped their January signing would have made more of an impact than he has with promotion fully in their sights.