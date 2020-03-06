Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet provides transfer update on Jude Bellingham

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has provided a transfer update on Jude Bellingham as reported by The Daily Star with him being quizzed as to the reason for the teenager’s absence from the squad which faced Leicester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

The 16-year-old has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund recently with a fee of around £30million having been reported.

The midfielder has also been with top-flight clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool but reports suggested the German side had won the race for one of the brightest, young talents outside the Premier League.

Blues boss Clotet claimed he was rested for the game against Leicester and said it had nothing to do with recent transfer speculation.

“I cannot tell you much more because first of all I am not aware because I am a head coach and it’s not my area the recruitment, the ins and outs, and I haven’t been informed yet.”

“I have been focused purely on the game. But let me cut some speculation that might happen, that rumour that you mentioned.”

“First of all, for us it is very good because that means for us, a club like Birmingham, to be able to attract the interest of so many big clubs for a player that makes it through the academy and that we play and that we help in the first team that is fantastic.”

“But Jude was not here for that reason. He was not here because I wanted to rest him because his fatigue levels were a little bit high and I wanted to get him good rest to so he can be fresh and ready for Saturday.”

“Because at the end of the day he is sixteen years old and he has been playing a lot of games lately and I didn’t want to put too much load on him.”