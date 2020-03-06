Preview: Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough

Charlton face Middlesbrough at The Valley on Saturday in a huge relegation six-pointer.

Charlton come into the game a single point above the Teessiders who currently occupy the final relegation place. Victory for the hosts would see them move four points clear of their visitors.

Following last weekends 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Lee Bowyers’s side dropped to 20th in the table two places above the relegation zone but will take heart from their record against teams around them when playing them at home.

Luton and Barnsley have both visited The Valley in recent weeks and both been beaten by the Addicks. Lee Bowyer has been given a boost with the news that Darren Pratley has trained all week and could be in contention to start against Boro.

A problem, however, for Bowyer is that Naby Sarr will again be unavailable due to injury “Naby is still struggling so I think he’ll be another week from what I hear,” said Bowyer when speaking to London News Online. Tom Lockyer is also serving the final game of a suspension leaving Charlton with just Deji Oshilaja and Jason Pearce as the two recognised centre-backs. “Tom is a big miss. He’s played every minute of every game. He has been one of our most consistent players all season. It makes things a little bit harder but like I’ve said before, as one door closes another one opens and someone has to grasp the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate will be without Patrick Roberts, Dael Fry, George Friend and Daniel Ayala who are all out injured. Woodgate did confirm to Hartlepool Mail that both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are both in contention to face the Addicks.