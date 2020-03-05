Shaun Hutchinson previews Millwall’s trip to Nottingham Forest

Speaking to the club’s official website Shaun Hutchinson believes Millwall go into their crunch clash against Nottingham Forest full of confidence.

The Lions head to the City Ground looking to extend their impressive record against the Tricky Trees. Millwall have lost just one of the last nine meetings between the sides.

“They’ve been pretty solid, they are a good defensive team, they are pretty solid, usually winning by one goal,” said Hutchinson.

“We’re going into the game looking to win it, we have to at this point in the season. If we have any aspirations of keeping the season alive then we need to go and win the game and that’s what we’ve been trying to do. Sometimes I think we are just a bit too desperate but I think our approach to the games has been good.”

Millwall have won just one of their last seven league games but still remain in the race for a place in the top six. “The results [of other teams]have been quite kind to us, even though we’ve only been picking up draws we’ve been getting closer. It’sm going to be tough to get in there so we need to start picking up some wins because results won’t be that kind to us for the rest of the season.”

Since the arrival of Gary Rowett, Millwall have lost just three times away from home and picking up four wins. The defender believes that his side will go into Friday’s game full of confidence.

“In general, since the gaffer came in our away form has been brilliant. We’ve set up really well away from home, it has teams coming at us a bit more than at home when teams sit in a little bit more. We go into the game full of confidence because we know how well we can perform away from home.”