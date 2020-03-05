Swansea City boss Steve Cooper reveals potential double injury blow ahead of West Brom test

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has revealed a potential double injury blow ahead of their game against West Bromwich Albion as reported by Wales Online.

Cooper said that Andre Ayew and Bersant Celina are major injury doubts for the clash against the Baggies which would present a huge blow to their chances of coming away with all three points.

Ayew picked up a knock against Blackburn Rovers and has been unable to train this week whilst Celina has been ill and is now suffering from a pelvic problem.

“Andre is struggling, he needed some attention at Blackburn and has not been on the grass this week yet,” Cooper said. “We have not completely ruled him out yet, because you give those players every chance you can to be ready for the game.”

“But we are going to have to plan for being with or without him. He has been excellent with his performances and his commitment to what we are trying to do.”

“It will be a blow if he misses out, but it’s a squad game and we have players ready to go and – if we call on them – we will give them the best chance to play well. Like I say, we are not ruling Andre out, but we have to be realistic in terms of who will be available.”

“Bersant is struggling with a pelvis problem he has been carrying for a little while, but it’s flared up,” he continued. “There are times it has flared up and he has pulled out of training, and there have been other occasions where he has missed a bit longer like when he missed the Derby game.”

“He pulled up in training yesterday and he is still a bit sore today, we are waiting for it to settle down.”

The game against the league leaders at the Liberty Stadium will be a real test for the Swans and Cooper will be hoping he can call on his key players to be available.