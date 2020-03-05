Middlesbrough strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher fit to face Charlton Athletic

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that forwards Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are in contention to face Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Rudy Gestede was used as a lone frontman against Nottingham Forest on Monday evening, scoring Middlesbrough’s first in the 2-2 draw at the Riverside. Youngster Tyrone O’Neill was on the bench, with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher nursing injuries.

However, Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate confirmed both strikers are fit and ready to return to action as early as this weekend when Middlesbrough face Charlton at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

When asked for an injury update, Woodgate replied:

“Britt Assombalonga is back, Ashley Fletcher is back so that is really good for us.”

The return of both strikers is positive for Boro, who also see Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts resume training next week, likewise with a trio of defenders including club captain George Friend, as well as Anfernee Dijksteel and Dael Fry.

However, Woodgate did state that Dani Ayala is still two or three weeks away from being match fit, which is a huge blow for the North-East side.

Middlesbrough are third from bottom and are one point from safety with ten games left to go. Players, fans and management alike will be hoping Woodgate has a full squad to choose from between now and the end of the season to have the best chance of beating the drop.

They must pick up points as soon as possible, starting with Charlton Athletic at the weekend.