Gary Rowett on what Millwall have to do against Nottingham Forest tomorrow night

Speaking to London News Online, Gary Rowett said his side will need to take risks on Friday night as they continue their playoff quest.

The Lions come into the game five points adrift of sixth-placed Preston but victory tomorrow will reduce it to just two ahead of Saturday’s games.

Forest still have faint hopes of automatic promotion and know that only three-points will keep them realistically in the hunt. Rowett was full of praise for the job that Sabri Lamouchi has done at the City Ground. “Forest are a really good side – Sabri Lamouchi has done a tremendous job to get them up there and challenging.”

Lewis Grabban scored both Forest goals when the two sides met earlier this season. “They have got a really nice balance. They have got lots and lots of forward options and we know all about the likes of [Joe] Lolley and [Lewis] Grabban, and the quality they bring to the table.”

It’s not just offensively where Lamouchi’s side are strong, they also pose the third-best defence in the league – only bettered by Leeds and Brentford, something Rowett has also noticed. “They have also got a really strong defensive structure. When I’ve watched them they are a really good counter-attacking side and that’s something we have to be aware of.

“We need to get the balance right, but at the same time it is really difficult because we’re going there needing to win, just as much as they do. With the situation in that is the gamble. We almost need to gamble every game – we might have to take some risks.”