Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa offers message of support to Jonathan Leko

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has offered a message of support to West Bromwich Albion’s Jonathan Leko following the recent racist incident involving goalkeeper Kiko Casilla as reported by Leeds Live.

In his pre-match press conference, Bielsa was quizzed on the situation surrounding his goalkeeper Casilla and gave his views on the club’s stance over the Spaniard’s position at Elland Road.

Casilla is now serving an eight-match suspension as punishment and Bielsa was asked for his opinion on the outcome.

“I don’t know the club’s position,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “The people who have to judge Kiko have already done it. The people who represent Leeds, the club, what we do is accept the authorities’ decisions.”

Bielsa did reveal that he supported Leko and the difficult time he has endured since the incident took place back in September.

“Our authorities have the right to judge what they judge. When one club is part of one competition the club knows that the authorities have the right to judge like they did here or in another situation when you accept the regulations, so you have to accept the decisions.”

“Any person who suffers and receives abuse, this person deserves the solidarity, the support of everybody.”

This is a very sensitive matter and an incident which should no longer take place in football and an outcome which certainly an outcome which should have been reached a lot sooner than it was.