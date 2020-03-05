Middlesbrough boss Woodgate claims ‘inconsistency’ has cost his team this season

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Charlton Athletic, Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate claimed ‘inconsistency’ has ultimately cost his team.

Middlesbrough sit 22nd in the Championship table, one point from safety. Their most recent game against Nottingham Forest saw Boro lead up until the 86th minute before goalkeeper Aynsley Pears’ mistake allowed Forest striker Lewis Grabban to prod home and equalise.

The Teessiders have performed well against the top sides this campaign, beating the likes of Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion away from home over the Christmas period.

Although earlier in the season Middlesbrough picked up wins against Barnsley and Wigan at home, the reverse fixtures away from home made for grim viewing.

Boro lost 1-0 at Barnsley without registering a shot on target and drew 2-2 at the DW Stadium against Wigan despite having a man advantage for the majority of the second half.

When asked about the contrast in terms of playing the teams at the top and bottom of the table recently, Woodgate replied:

“It is not a mystery. It is inconsistency. That has happened to us all through this season but that is right the way across this league.

“It is important in the last 10 games we find a consistent rhythm and get some more points on the board.

“We need to start winning games. That is crucial, especially in this period now with team around us like Charlton, Stoke and Hull coming up.”

Charlton at The Valley is Boro’s next test, and their most recent performance against Forest will stand them in good stead going into the game against Lee Bowyer’s Addicks.