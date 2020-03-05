Millwall boss gives injury update ahead of Forest tie

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that his squad has been struggling with illness this week. Rowett was speaking to London News Online ahead tomorrow’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Millwall head to the City ground looking to get their play-off bid back on track, a win would take them to within two points of sixth-placed Preston.

However, Gary Rowett has revealed that two members of his squad have been struggling with illness this week. “We’ve had a couple of illnesses – Jon Dadi [Bodvarsson] wasn’t feeling great the other day and Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] didn’t train on Wednesday. He was ill.

There was good news as well. Shaun Williams and Ryan Leonard have both been out with injury recently but both trained this week. “Lenny has trained one day and Willo has trained a couple of times. So it’s been a bit of an up and down week. I’m hoping to have a good squad available.”

The UK is on high alert following the outbreak of the coronavirus with around 90 cases now reported in the UK. Rowett was asked if Millwall are taking extra precautions. “We’re taking the same precautions as everyone else, making sure people use hand sanitiser and making sure the training ground is being properly cleaned,” he said.

“But it’s difficult. We use public transport quite a bit – we are going on the train today [for the Forest match].

“At the moment we will just continue as we are and see what happens and develops. We’re aware of what happened in Serie A [fixtures being cancelled]– you have got places with 20,000 or 30,000 people in them. I’m sure people will have a look at what the possibilities are and what they need to do if things get worse.”