Grant McCann previews Hull’s visit to Stoke City

Hull City and this weekend’s opponents Stoke City were once flying the Premier League flag. The Tigers dropped out of the division in 2017, with Stoke’s ten-year renaissance coming to an end in 2018.

Whilst an instant return to the top flight was tipped for the two in recent seasons, both clubs couldn’t be further away from their intended destination as we approach the final 10 games of the season.

The Potters have endured a torrid time since their return to the Championship and very few would have envisaged the collapse that has taken place. Stoke sit uneasily in 21st position, with a point separating them from Middlesbrough who occupy the final relegation spot.

Hull City, however, were once regarded as dark-horses and would have gone a long way to emulating this claim. But a run of 8 defeats in 10 since the turn of the year has seen them slide from 8th place to 18th in a disastrous sequence of events. The loss to key men Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen, as well as an injury list that totaled 12 at one point, are factors that could yet have vital consequences in Hull’s season.

Although it may appear that The Tigers are sliding at a fast pace into the bottom three, the positive for Hull is that their destiny remains in their own hands and whilst there is safety buffer between them and the relegation zone, they still have to play teams that are fighting to pull away from the same fate.

Charlton, Middlesbrough, and Luton are yet to visit the KCOM Stadium this season so Grant McCann’s side has the pleasurable, or perhaps, the unenviable task of hosting three six-pointers.

The first of 10 remaining battles begin this weekend at the bet365 stadium, though, and Hull boss Grant McCann has spoken to the clubs official Twitter ahead of the well-anticipated relegation clash.

“It’s been a really positive week. We trained at St George’s Park at the start of the week and that’s been good for the boys.”

Despite Hull’s lowly league position of 18th place, McCann remains focused on the task at hand, whilst sending positive messages out to his players.

“We’ve been on a bit of a dodgy run, but we know we’ve got a good team with good players. Every game is important.

“Ten games to go, and my message to the players is ‘how many can we win?”, he said.

After confirming that Angus MacDonald will make his long-awaited return for the U23’s tomorrow, McCann has made it clear that he will continue with the style which brought him initial success:

“Just because we’ve lost some games doesn’t mean we rip the book up. I’m really excited for the future with this group of players.” “I’m focused on one thing and that’s doing well for this football club and this group of players”, he added.