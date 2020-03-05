Bradford City will continue to play on the front-foot says Stuart McCall

Speaking to The Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City manager Stuart McCall has said that he will continue to encourage his side to play attacking football.

Bradford City have struggled for goals at times this season but were successful in finding the back of the net twice in their 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend, defeating the automatic promotion hopefuls at Valley Parade.

The Bantams registered 19 shots against the Pilgrims and manager Stuart McCall is keen for his side to maintain their front-foot approach to games. Having previously struggled going forward, McCall has said he is encouraging his side to express themselves going forward in an effort to score more goals.

Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, McCall said:

“We tell them to go and express themselves in the final third. We want people to try and create and win games. We know they will make mistakes and lose the ball and after that it’s how you react. But don’t ever be frightened at trying a shot or beating a man in the final third. I’ve always been like that and it will never change.

“You get one part of your game right and others need looking at. There was a bit of gloss taken off it by losing a goal, especially when you’re up against nine men. That took the edge off it for me. But you look at the opportunities we created in the second half. We take a couple of them and we’re running out comfortable winners.

“You look back at the Newport game and we made enough opportunities. We had shots on goal and there were blocks on ones that were going in. We keep talking about it but it’s what happens in both boxes that matters. Going forward we were good and there are promising signs.”

Next up for Bradford City is Salford City, who sit in 10th place in the League One table, one spot behind the Bantams. Bradford are seven points ahead of Salford and will be hoping to pick up all three points this weekend in an effort to maintain their play-off hopes, with Port Vale currently two points ahead of them in the last play-off spot.