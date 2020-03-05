The main talking points from Paul Warne’s press conference ahead of Rochdale clash

Rotherham United travel to relegation-threatened Rochdale on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Warne’s side reached the summit of League One, however, a succession of 1-1 draws has seen the Miller’s drop down to second place while the pendulum at the top of the division continues to swing.

Warne’s men have been a catalyst for consistency throughout the season and an unbeaten run in February would have pulled the Miller’s away from the chasing pack, though such as the competition at the top, the gap between them and third place remains a slender three points.

With the chasing pack closing in, it has added extra impetus to this contest as there are stark consequences at the receiving end of the table. Rochdale are seven points clear of the relegation places, but Tranmere’s win over Shrewsbury last time out means that Dale’s safety is hanging in the balance.

Speaking to the Millers.co.uk ahead of the clash, Warne recognized that a trip to Spotland resembles a tough contest, and said that they are a footballing side who will be looking to upset the Miller’s momentum:

“They are [still a footballing side]although they have probably gone a little bit more direct over recent weeks possibly and that could be for numerous reasons. The pitches have a lot to do with it, it is a lot harder to play total football in the middle of March on wet pitches.

“I really like the way they’ve played this year and they’ve done well in the cups. They’ve sold a player here and there and I think they’re a really good club.

“We lost at home to Rochdale, so I don’t want to be on the end of a six-point swing.”

Rochdale claimed a valuable 1-0 victory over Rotherham United when they visited the New York Stadium in early-December with then, 19-year-old Aaron Morley netting the winner for Dale.

The Miller’s boss also spoke about his thoughts on conceding top spot to Coventry City, Mark Robin’s men haven’t tasted defeat in the league since their 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury midway through December:

“It’s weird. I think it is worse [being second]. I would much rather be top because you’re allowed one slip-up and you’ll still probably be top or second. If you have a slip up when you’re second you could be fifth.

“It is going to change loads between now and the end of the season I think. Not necessarily who is going to be top, because Coventry could win every game as they have been and take the title.”