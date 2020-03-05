Leeds United will have to be patient in Huddersfield Town clash says Mateusz Klich

Speaking to LUTV, Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich has said that Leeds will have to be prepared to be patient in their tie against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Leeds United are preparing to host relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at Elland Road this weekend and will be hoping to make it five wins in a row as they look to maintain their push for the Championship title.

West Brom currently sit top of the pile, one point ahead of Leeds United on 69 points. The Whites have a five-point gap to 3rd place Fulham so Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping his side can secure all three points once again to maintain their gap to the chasing pack.

But, Huddersfield are in the process of a revival. Danny Cowley’s side have won their last two games and have lifted themselves to 17th place, four points clear of 22nd placed Middlesbrough. And, Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is ensuring that his side does not underestimate their opponents.

Speaking to LUTV ahead of the game, Klich said that he is expecting the Terriers to sit back and defend and wait to catch Leeds on the counter-attack, adding that Bielsa’s side will have to be patient in their efforts to break Huddersfield down. He said:

“The teams we play against are waiting for our mistakes and they defend in their half. We can’t let them counter-attack easily so patience is a keyword for us.

“We won away at Huddersfield 2-0 [earlier this season]so they will come here and try to beat us because they need the points. But we cannot allow them to think they can beat us. It’s going to be a tough game because it’s a derby. I can’t wait for it.”