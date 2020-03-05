West Brom set to welcome back ‘vital component’ to their midfield in Romaine Sawyers

West Bromwich Albion take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday and they will once again be able to call upon their influential midfielder Romaine Sawyers as they aim for a response to their defeat to Wigan Athletic as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Sawyers had looked a little lethargic prior to his suspension for the red card he received in the game against Bristol City and Albion are hoping his unexpected break may prove to be a welcome one ahead of the rest of the season.

The midfielder has barely missed a minute of league action this campaign due to the impressive partnership he has enjoyed with Jake Livermore.

Albion have selected Rekeem Harper in recent games to fill the void left by Sawyers but there is little doubt that they look a more accomplished outfit with the former Brentford man in the side.

Manager Slaven Bilic is hoping the rest will have done Sawyers the world of good. “Hopefully, although Romaine came back in good shape in this period when we came back to form,” Bilic said when asked if Sawyers might’ve benefitted in the same way as Pereira when he was suspended earlier in the season.

“But he is a player – him and Jake – that played every minute of every game apart from the one against Sheffield Wednesday when both of them were suspended.”

“Like everything else in life it costs. Although sometimes you don’t feel it because you are in a zone but the season is so demanding, not only physically but also mentally.”

“Of course I’m not happy that he’s missed three games but I told him to have a rest last week and I think he’s going to benefit from that and we are going to benefit from that.”