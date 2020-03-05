Blackburn Rovers are an attractive club for Premier League youngsters, according to Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray believes Blackburn Rovers have proven to be an attractive proposition to Premier League youngsters, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Rovers’ boss is hoping that top flight clubs consider the Lancashire side as a club to loan out players to in the future.

The Championship side have had Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo on loan this season and have offered him regular first-team football. They have also had goalkeeper Christian Walton from Brighton and Hove Albion and made him their first choice this term.

Blackburn opted against bringing any players in during the January transfer window and stuck with the players they had.

Mowbray hopes they will reap the rewards with the work they have done with loanees, as per the Lancashire Telegraph: “As long as you look after their players and they can see you’re developing and working with them and trying to improve them. Those clubs need their players to play for their development.”

“You’re putting them in a man’s league with crowds, anticipation and expectation and their character has to grow and develop. It’s good for the young players.”

He added: “These clubs that we’re talking about sometimes have 30 or 40 players out on loan, it’s a business for them these players. It’s a good route for young footballers.”

Blackburn remain in touching distance of the Play-Offs and are currently three points away. They take on Derby County at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon looking to close the gap on the top six.