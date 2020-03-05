James Collins says it’s a “massive honour” to captain Luton Town

James Collins has said it is a “massive honour” to captain Luton Town, as per a report by Luton Today.

The experienced striker has been handed the armband over recent weeks with Sonny Bradley side lined with injury and Alan Sheehan departing in the January transfer window.

Collins, who is 29 years old, joined the Hatters in 2017 from Crawley Town and has been integral in their rise from League Two to the Championship. He has chipped in with 11 goals this term and is hoping to help Graeme Jones’ defy the odds and stay up.

Luton are currently bottom of the league but an upturn in form recently has given them a chance of surviving. They are five points off safety as it stands with 10 games left of the season to play.

Collins has spoken of his delight to stand-in skipper, as per Luton Today: “It’s a massive honour to be captain of this football club. Sonny’s the club captain, Sheez (Sheehan) was the club captain before when he was here, so I’ve been under some great captains since I’ve been at the club.”

“Glen (Rea) when he was fit last year and Scotty Cuthbert, so to be named as the captain when Sonny doesn’t play is fantastic, I love it. I feel I’m at an age now where I can do it, so I really enjoy it. Sonny’s the captain, but I do enjoy wearing it when he’s not playing.”

Next up for Luton is a huge clash against relegation rivals Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium this weekend.