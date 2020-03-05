Barnsley in contract talks with midfielder Alex Mowatt

Barnsley are in contract talks with midfielder Alex Mowatt, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes are hoping to tie the former Leeds United man down at Oakwell on a longer deal. His current contract expires in the summer, though they do hold an option to extend it by a further year.

Mowatt, who is 25 years old, joined the Yorkshire side in 2017 and has since gone on to become a key player for them. He helped Barnsley gain promotion from League One last season and is currently vying to help keep them in the Championship.

He has played 36 games in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals and seven assists.

Barnsley’s chief executive Dane Murphy has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “The idea is to keep our core group together. We believe we are going to stay in the Championship. But if we don’t, we would still like to keep the group who are keeping us successful on the field to remain at Oakwell.”

“Alex is the only one right now who has only got one year left. Everyone else is on multiple-year contracts. We have had several extension talks and given several extension offers and have one on the table right now which we are working towards to get Alex on a longer-term contract.”

Barnsley are currently 23rd in the Championship and five points from safety with 10 games left to play of the season. They take on Cardiff City this weekend at home.