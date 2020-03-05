Leeds United will face competition from English sides for Besiktas striker Cyle Larin according to Turkish outlet Fotospor.

There are clubs from both the Premier League and the Championship believed to be willing to offer around €12million for the Canadian international.

Larin is currently on loan at Zulte Waregem from Besiktas with the Belgian side having a €2.5million buy option but there is still a possibility he could depart for England.

Zulte Waregem could also decide to buy him and sell him instantly for a profit if they wish, opening the door for Leeds who are reportedly interested in the striker.

It is thought that the Yorkshire giants would be willing to spend €6million on Larin which equates to around £5million.

Larin has scored nine goals and contributed 11 assists in 32 appearances for the Belgian side so far this campaign and has attracted the interest of a number of clubs.

The striker scored just one goal in the Super Lig for Besiktas and made 22 appearances in total for the side.

The Canadian has 31 caps for his country and has scored eight goals in that time.

Leeds will certainly need to invest in forward areas should they win promotion or not with them having heavily relied on Patrick Bamford so far this season.

Eddie Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Elland Road but was recalled by parent club Arsenal. Jean-Kevin Augustin has since arrived on loan but has failed to make an instant impact for Leeds.