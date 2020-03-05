West Brom legend Chris Brunt admits his time at the club is ‘probably almost over’

West Bromwich Albion legend Chris Brunt has admitted that his time at the club is ‘probably almost over’ in an interview with the Express & Star following their FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday evening.

Brunt has found minutes hard to come by this season due to the impressive partnership of Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers and with them now exiting the cup it will most likely mean even less game time for the midfielder.

The Albion veteran has been with the club for 12 years and admits he has made some fantastic memories and he would love for his time at the club to end with what everyone wants – promotion to the Premier League.

“Obviously I don’t overly expect to be at West Brom next season based on this season but you know strange things happen in football,” he said.

“I think I have had a good run at it here and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. Hopefully, we can go out with promotion and hopefully I can play a little bit of a part in it.”

“I’ve just got to keep myself in the best shape that I can. Hopefully get involved at some stage, leading up towards the end of the season. So far we have done really well, I think we can all get together and have one last push to get over the line.”

Brunt has been a fan’s favourite during his time at the club and has represented the Midlands side with pride over the last 12 years but knows the end is probably nigh.

“I’ve been very fortunate to stay in this area and stay at this football club. In Premier League terms, it has been a pretty successful spell in the football club’s history. I will take stock and see where we end up. But I doubt very much that I will be here next year.”