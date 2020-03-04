Leeds United must decide “one way or another” over Casilla future – Pope

It was an incident which dragged on since late September last year but was finally irrevocably decided last Friday with an eight-game ban and Leeds United being without their #1 stopper for the majority of the promotion run-in. Now BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope says the Whites have a big decision to make (tweet – below).

In many, nuanced ways it can be said to be a decision that has hurt Leeds United and in much more than just the temporary absence after the allegations that he’d verbally abused Charlton Athletic striker Jonathan Leko with terms of a racially-charged nature.

That accusation alone was enough to sicken many, not only at Leeds United but also within the wider football family. Amidst rising incidences of racism from the terraces and bans for supporters, the last thing football needed was an incident of this flavour and magnitude.

Need it or not, football got it and it took five months to sort it through the Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC), a body which found sufficient weight of probability to say that Casilla had, indeed, said what had been accused and needed to be duly punished. That punishment has been meted out and Casilla has taken it on the chin – despite maintaining he didn’t say what he was found guilty of.

Now, commenting on BBC Radio Leeds’ ‘LUFC Bitesize’ programme, Adam Pope (below) says that Leeds United, as a club, have a big decision on their hands:

🗣️ “It has to be the club. They’ve got to make that decision, it’s above Bielsa.” Our latest edition of LUFC Bitesize is available to listen to. @apopey & @JamieRaynor discuss Kiko Casilla’s guilty verdict – and ask, what next? ⚽️📲 Listen: https://t.co/4ToR0v6PHJ#LUFC pic.twitter.com/LUGgWwvnK5 — BBC West Yorkshire Sport (@WYSdaily) March 4, 2020

In light of the IRC’s decision, Popey questions whether United “can square it away against their policy against racism.” He had earlier commented, on the above clip, that any decision about the former Real Madrid stopper’s future is a decision that has to be made by the club saying that “it’s above Bielsa to be quite honest.”

The club itself said, on their website, that they ‘acknowledged’ the fact that Casilla had been found guilty – the word ‘acknowledge’ being a country mile away from what many are accepting. Yet, it rings true what Popey says, Leeds United do have to decide “one way or another” where Kiko Casilla’s future lays and how that sits with the club’s ethos.