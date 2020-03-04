QPR loan star unsure on his future after this season ends

Speaking to the Brent and Kilburn Times, QPR’s Jordan Hugill admits he isn’t sure what his future holds once his loan spell in West London ends.

Hugill admitted that he is yet to hold talks with David Moyes who has played him for just 22 Premier League minutes since signing him in his first spell in charge at the club from Preston North End. He has only played three times for the club and is yet to score a goal.

“I think they probably know that I’m out doing my work here. I’m happy with what I’m doing here and I’m totally focused on what’s going on,” he said.

“Whatever happens at the end of the season or next season will happen and it’s out of my hands so I’m just doing my job which is ultimately playing well and scoring goals which I’ve been doing. I’ve not thought about anything, to be honest.”

The former Preston striker has been in good form for Rangers this season netting 13 times this season, he had formed a good partnership with Nakhi Wells who was also on loan with Mark Warburton’s side before Burnley elected to sell him permanently to Bristol City in the January transfer window.

“I’m kind of just taking everything a day at a time and I can’t focus too much on the future because I’ve still got a job to do here. The ultimate aim for me is to get QPR as far as I can so I’m not focused on anything else other than QPR at the moment.”