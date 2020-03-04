The 72
The 72
Middlesbrough FC forward Jordan Hugill during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 1 January 2019.
Championship

QPR loan star unsure on his future after this season ends

By on 0 Comments
Middlesbrough FC forward Jordan Hugill during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 1 January 2019.

Speaking to the Brent and Kilburn Times, QPR’s Jordan Hugill admits he isn’t sure what his future holds once his loan spell in West London ends.

Hugill admitted that he is yet to hold talks with David Moyes who has played him for just 22 Premier League minutes since signing him in his first spell in charge at the club from Preston North End. He has only played three times for the club and is yet to score a goal.

“I think they probably know that I’m out doing my work here. I’m happy with what I’m doing here and I’m totally focused on what’s going on,” he said.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Boost for Fulham as long term absentee spotted back in training

“Whatever happens at the end of the season or next season will happen and it’s out of my hands so I’m just doing my job which is ultimately playing well and scoring goals which I’ve been doing. I’ve not thought about anything, to be honest.”

The former Preston striker has been in good form for Rangers this season netting 13 times this season, he had formed a good partnership with Nakhi Wells who was also on loan with Mark Warburton’s side before Burnley elected to sell him permanently to Bristol City in the January transfer window.

“I’m kind of just taking everything a day at a time and I can’t focus too much on the future because I’ve still got a job to do here. The ultimate aim for me is to get QPR as far as I can so I’m not focused on anything else other than QPR at the moment.”

About Author

My name is Alex Grace. I cover Millwall and Charlton for The72. I am an aspiring football reporter who also works as a freelance. My aim is to cover England at either the Euro's or a World Cup.

Related Posts