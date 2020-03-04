Graeme Jones picks out what Luton Town midfielder Moncur must do to have a bigger impact on games

Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has said midfielder George Moncur needs to work more off the ball if he wants to have a bigger impact on games from the start.

Luton Town midfielder George Moncur has found starts hard to come by so far this season, starting just one Championship game so far this campaign. He has found that his chances have come from the bench, making 13 substitute appearances for the Hatters.

Moncur has a willingness to shoot and his efforts on goal have not gone unnoticed in recent weeks, with manager Graeme Jones picking him out for praise, highlighting the impact he can have off the bench.

Now, speaking to Luton Today, Jones has picked out what Moncur needs to do if he wants to have an impact on games from the start, saying he needs to be better off the ball sometimes. He said:

“He always does George, he had three shots at Charlton last week. I really like George, you can introduce George in certain circumstances at the minute, in his tactical development.

“I don’t question anything he can do on the ball, it’s just off the ball sometimes he needs to be better. I didn’t get the chance to work with him in League One when he’s above the league and you can get away with it and can learn tactically, but he’s someone that I value.

“I value everybody here, everybody’s got a role to play, they’ve just got to trust me to pick and choose when.”