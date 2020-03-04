“It’s been brilliant” – Wigan Athletic loan man Balogun thoroughly enjoying Latics stint

Speaking to Brighton and Hove Albion’s official club website, defender Leon Balogun has discussed his experiences on loan with Wigan Athletic, saying it has been “brilliant” so far.

Wigan Athletic have been enjoying a revival over recent weeks. Paul Cook’s side are unbeaten in five Championship games and have won their last three games on the bounce, beating the likes of Leeds United and West Brom over the course of the past month or so.

One man who has been thoroughly enjoying the Latics’ recent upturn in form is loaned in defender Leon Balogun. The Nigerian international defender has featured in Wigan’s last five matches, performing well alongside Cedric Kipre to help lift Wigan out of the bottom three and into 19th place.

Now, Balogun has been speaking about his time with Wigan to his parent club’s official website, saying his time with the Championship club has been “brilliant” so far. He said:

“So far it’s been brilliant. I had a good talk with the manager Paul Cook and I don’t have any regrets because it’s an amazing group.

“People in and around the club are great and there’s a real positive chemistry – it’s not what you might have thought given the league position when I joined. The confidence is high and at the moment we’re doing well. The results speak for themselves.

“The thing that stands out for me is the fact that anybody can beat anybody – we’ve shown that with our wins over both Leeds United and West Brom. If you go on a run it’s amazing where it can take you. It’s more physical than the Premier League, but my focus wasn’t on that. It was more about finding a rhythm as quickly as possible and playing matches.

“I’m enjoying it, especially when you’re on the sort of run we are at the moment. We’re playing well as a team and it’s great to be a part of.”