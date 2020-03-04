The 72
Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker arriving at Craven Cottage before the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage, London, England on 12 May 2019.
Boost for Fulham as long term absentee spotted back in training

Fulham have been given a boost ahead of their vital Championship run-in with the club’s Twitter feed (tweet – below) giving off some encouraging news.

Harrison Reed has been pictured back in training. In a picture released on the club’s twitter today (4/3) the summer arrival from Southampton is back out on the training pitch with the rest of his teammates.

Fulham have a crucial run of games coming up in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking automatically. They currently sit third in the table, five points behind second-placed Leeds United. The run-in, however, is not kind to the Whites. They will face five of current top seven in their final ten games including a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds in what could be a decider in who takes second and the last automatic promotion spot.

It’s not just Marcelo Bielsa’s men that Fulham have to face, they’ve also got games to come against play-off hopefuls Bristol City and a game against Brentford to come as well.

Reed has been a miss for Fulham since the start of the year, he has not featured since picking up a calf injury on New Years Day during the 2-1 defeat ay Reading. He has made 17 appearances for the club so far since he arrived on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

He will have competition when he comes back into the fold with the likes of Josh Onomah, Kevin McDonald and Harry Arter all competing with him for a spot in the first team.

