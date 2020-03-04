Fulham’s automatic promotion hopes – Gale has his say

In his weekly column on the clubs official website, former Fulham man Tony Gale believes that the Cottagers remain in the automatic promotion race.

Fulham currently sit five points behind 2nd placed Leeds United and still face a trip to Elland Road which is set to be the deciding fixture on who will take the second automatic promotion spot.

“West Brom had a wobble at the weekend, losing at home to Wigan, so there’s everything to play for. We’ve [Fulham] got so many games against the teams around us, so they’ll all be six-pointers,” said Gale.

“We’re better in the bigger games, I would say, because teams come at us a bit more, rather than sitting back. I think we can be confident going into the business end of the campaign. Everybody is going to be giving it their all in these last 10 games, but keeping your head is the biggest thing, especially when you’re going into the high octane atmospheres.”

Since losing 3-0 at home to Barnsley, Scott Parker’s side have taken seven points from a possible nine, including wins in their last two home games against Swansea and Preston. Aleksandr Mitrovic scored a late winner against Swansea before Preston were dispatched 2-0 at the weekend a result Gale believes was vital.

“It was important to follow that win up with similar one against Preston North End, and that was a very good result as they’re having an impressive season. We played some really good attacking football on Wednesday, but Saturday was all about the result. Results are more important than performances at this stage of the season, so don’t expect to see great, entertaining football every week, as there will be occasions where we need to grind it out. It was a fairly even game of few clear-cut chances, so it was very pleasing that we were the ones to take ours.”

Gale believes that his former club are smack-bang in the race with 10 “cup finals” left to play in the regular season. “There are only 10 games left now, and they’re all cup finals. Fulham are not out of that top-two race, don’t worry about that.”