Blackburn injury news – Holtby injury update emerges

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Holtby said he is very happy with his progression after working his way back from a ligament injury.

Rovers find themselves within serious playoff contention when they travel to Derby County this weekend.

Sitting in 8th position three points behind 6th place Preston, Tony Mowbray’s side have the chance to cut the gap between them and their Lancashire rivals with a win over The Rams. Should Preston and Bristol City drop points in their matches, Rovers could find themselves in the top six for the first time this season.

Whilst Rovers form in 2020 has propelled them into the fight for a place in the top six, the position they find themselves in would have been unimaginable after the long-term injuries to key figures Bradley Dack and Lewis Holtby were confirmed.

The German playmaker endured a successful beginning to his Championship career in 2019 – assisting twice and scoring three times in 18 games – 10 of which were starts.

During his berth into the Rovers side, Holtby was beginning to form a positive connection with striker Adam Armstrong. The Newcastle born forward has relished being the man tasked with leading the Rovers attack since Dack’s injury; his 11 goals and 6 assists this season rank him in joint-7th place in the goal contribution charts.

In his first term at Ewood Park, it looked as though the 29-year-old would have seen his season cut prematurely, however, Holtby is hoping that he will make an appearance or two before the end of his debut campaign.

“In life you have setbacks and it’s about dealing with them and having the right mindsets,

“From the injury, my mindset was very positive and that’s important for the healing process, the rehabilitation, to have a positive mindset to get cracking on with it.

“You can come back stronger and it’s a good process for me. I look forward to the time now to push myself on to become a better player and a better person as well.

“Everyone has helped me from day one and that support is very important. I want to have a good relationship with the medical team to push me on to get the best out of me. As things improve, you’re left very thankful for the little things you can do.”