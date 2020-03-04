Charlton boss Bowyer reveals points target needed for relegation escape

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has been speaking to London News Online about the survival battle and how many points he thinks Charlton will need to avoid relegation.

The Addicks have slipped down the table in recent weeks and now sit just two places and one point outside of 22nd placed Middlesbrough who they face on Saturday at The Valley.

“We’re still above the relegation zone and it is in our hands,” said Bowyer.

“The most important thing is that we all stick together. I’m going to say that to the players before the game. We have to fight. This is it now, we have to fight and get back on track.”

The amount of points needed to stay in the league has varied over recent years. Last season Millwall finished 21st in the table with 44 points, that was enough to keep them in the division. Whereas in 2016/17 Blackburn were relegated with 51 points, only two teams have been relegated with more points since the league’s re-formation in 2004. Leicester in 2007-08 (52), and Peterborough in 2012-13 with a staggering 54 points. That same season also saw Wolves relegated with 51 points.

Bowyer reckons it will be around the 50 point mark once again. “I think you’ll need about 50 points, not more than that the teams that are winning have all got to start playing each other – so they both can’t win.

The Addicks still have games against Hull, Reading, and Wigan to come after Saturday’s clash with Boro but Bowyer says there are no easy games. “People can say our run-in looks easier on paper but all the teams are fighting for something. There are no bad teams in this division.

“If I’m looking positively then we’re above Barnsley and Luton, two clubs that finished above us last season and both of them have spent money. For us to compete and win games we have to have most of our squad fit and we have to be at it,

“If we ain’t and we’re slightly off it then we get found out because unfortunately a lot of their players are established Championship players, if not Premier League ones. This division is a mini-Premier League now.”