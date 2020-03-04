Blackpool boss Critchley lays down his ethos

Blackpool made the appointment of former Liverpool U23’s head coach Neil Critchley on Monday after choosing to part ways with Simon Grayson.

The Seasiders find themselves in 13th place in League One having accumulated 44 points in 33 games.

With a charge for the play-offs a seemingly impossible task, it looks as though the club will have to settle for consolidation of their League One status.

The appointment of Critchley, however, suggests that Blackpool have already kick-started their plans for next season. Critchley has experience of managing at first-team level having taken charge of the Red’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash and Emirates FA Cup tie, guiding the latter into the fifth round of the competition.

Upon his arrival in the North-West of England, Critchley inherits a squad full of youthful exuberance that he will be accustomed to working with. One of the most eye-catching youngsters that Critchley has inherited is on-loan Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The star has netted twice in Blackpool’s last two victories, including the winner against play-off hopefuls Ipswich Town.

Whilst the appointment highlights Blackpool’s long-term ambitions, the period between now and the end of the season will be of use to Critchley as he looks to inflict his brand of exciting football and intriguing ethos on the Tangerines.

He told the clubs official Twitter: “I love being in and around the team, getting to know the players, working with them and helping to grow, develop and get better.

“If we do that and the more the players buy into that, it helps the team to grow. It’s my passion, that’s what I love doing and I work tirelessly to do that.”