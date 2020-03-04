Millwall manager reveals on-loan Molumby is “desperate” to start scoring goals

In an interview with News at Den, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed which one of his players is ‘desperate’ to start scoring goals.

The Lions have had to rely on Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith to get their goals so far this season but there is a player who wants to get in on the act.

Jayson Molumby is yet to find the net for Millwall since joining the club on loan from Brighton in the summer but according to Gary Rowett his ‘desperate’ to start finding the back of the net for the South Londoners.

Rowett is keen for all members of his team to contribute goals going into the final part of the season. “Willo’s [Shaun Williams] scored a few goals and had a hand in a few goals, Ryan Woods is not really that type of player. He’ll sit and dictate the game for you, give you that possession. Jays [Jayson Molumby] has got into some really good positions and I think that’s something for him to try to add to his game. He’s desperate to do it, you see him in training and he’s desperate to go and score. I think he’s the type of guy that one goal will then spark off a few goals. It’s an area it would be nice to have a bit more goal threat from.”

Aside from Jed Wallace, who has scored ten goals and made a further nine so far this season, Millwall’s midfield has contributed just nine goals which puts further pressure on the likes of Tom Bradshaw who has 10 and Matt Smith on 9.

Millwall have scored just 19 goals from open play in the Championship this season the lowest in the league. The Lions also have the third-worst attack in the division scoring just 41 league goals.