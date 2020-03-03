Fleetwood effectively end Ipswich’s promotion push.

In a season meant to be a fairytale, Ipswich have somehow turned the tale into a horror story.

A cold Tuesday night, saw Fleetwood, a town less than a fifth of the size of Ipswich in population, arrive on their 550-mile journey, 3 points and one place above Ipswich, with the intention of bashing out a result.

The industrious Cod Army have been in somewhat of a purple patch and they have found themselves, led by opinion-dividing Joey Barton (serving a touchline ban) in touching distance of a playoff berth.

Ipswich, however, are in bleak winter, the season of discontent quite visible amongst the loyal fans. The capacious stands at either end of Portman Road looked rather like the season tickets had stayed in pockets on coat racks around Suffolk rather than travel to IP1.

The first half saw an early broken nose for Callum Connolly who was subbed in the first twenty minutes and replaced by what could be Ipswich’s ‘Grim Reaper’, in the shape of Ched Evans.

Not a lot of action was on display for the majority of the half, with a potential own goal rattling the post from Luke Chambers foot, before Evans broke and dispatched over a flapping Tomas Holy on 40 minutes, 0-.

Ipswich had a small resurgence with Dozzell making moves toward the opponent’s goal but with Will Keane having his back to goal when in possession, demonstrating a turn slower than curdling milk, the crowd voiced concern. Chants of “Marcus Evans, get out of our club” followed by half time booing, unrest the feeling within the crowd as they queued for Balti pies and Bovril.

A half-time change for Ipswich saw a positive reaction. Debutant McGavin replaced by Freddie Sears, and the game began to flow. Fleetwood were prepared to sit, time waste and, bizarrely, feign injury, obviously happy to be ahead.

The game began to stutter and, on the hour, ironic cheers rang out as Will Keane was replaced by young forward Tyreece Simpson. Sadly, the change brought no change in tactic, and long balls upfield to players unable to win headers against Souttar, a bastion of a man and a part-time street light cleaner, with no need for a ladder.

High ball after high ball would never work and tempers began to flare. Yet, a flicker of light saw Ipswich have two chances cleared off the line, and even a ‘ghost goal’ with Tyreece Simpson turning, shooting and the ball clawed from the top corner.

YouTube vlogger, Alex Griffin’s phone beeped behind me. Goal alert had given the strike, only for a correction a moment later. The writing was on the wall, even a late burst seeing F.A Cup action, ‘keeper Holy going up for the final corner, glancing a header down but sideways.

Final score 0-1 and toxicity pours toward the director’s box, the touchline and the club in general.

Sackings or resignations expected in the news, the only happy people in Suffolk tonight are the 88 Fleetwood fans who believed Trip-advisor when it reported Ipswich as a top ten up-and coming-destination who possibly cited League One football for at least 15 more months in the review.