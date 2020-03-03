Leeds United having Phillips back adds vital “security” to side – Whelan

Leeds United are renowned for an assembly line of talent that has been brought through the Academy set-up at the West Yorkshire club who have then gone on to first-team glory and beyond. Wortley-born Kalvin Phillips is the latest one to have achieved this and Noel Whelan comments on what he brings to the side in speaking to Football Insider.

A prototypical box-to-box midfielder under managers such as Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom, Phillips has been converted by coaching luminary Marcelo Bielsa into a dee-sitting defensive midfield enforcer who thunders into challenges, wins the ball and starts Leeds attacks.

It is remarkable what Bielsa has found in Phillips but, whatever it is, found it he has and Phillips is purring in the Whites side. There’re rumours of a reported consideration for an England call-up and further rumours of £multi-million interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The local lad signed a new five-year deal last year and it is looking extremely likely that he could be an integral part of the equation that steers Leeds United back to Premier League glory. He recently returned from a three-match, red-card suspension and his return coincided with an upturn in form which has seen Leeds go on a four-game winning streak.

His return is something which has been lauded by former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, who also commentates on Whites games for BBC Radio Leeds. Speaking on Phillips’ influence, Whelan said: “To have Kalvin back in there gives more belief to everybody else that he is in that position. We saw Ayling and Dallas getting forward and that is what he brings – security. You know you can get forward because Kalvin is sitting there.”

Whelan then goes on highlight just some of the skills that the influential Phillips brings to the Leeds side commenting: “He is very calm, his ball distribution is fantastic and he mops up everything that comes his way. Pace, power and a good football brain.“