Championship

Leeds United fans react after ‘Cookstown Cafu’ Dallas posts rallying call to Instagram

Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas (15) during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

When Leeds United snapped up Stuart Dallas from Brentford for a reported £1.3 million, he came to Uwe Rosler’s Whites side as a winger. Under Marcelo Bielsa’s steady hand he has become something much more than that.

Since arriving at Elland Road, Dallas has gone on to make 183 appearances for the Whites, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists. Under Bielsa at Leeds, over the past two seasons, the Northern Ireland international has 63 Championship appearances including an ever-present 36 this season.

The 28-year-old, who fans have christened the ‘Cookstown Cafu’ has proved himself to be Bielsa’s archetypal ‘utility player’ and has featured at both left and right-back this season as well as a right-sided midfielder with seven appearances coming from a central midfield role.

Fans are really beginning to appreciate the guile that he brings to a Leeds United side oozing talent and dripping with panache. tis appreciation can be seen, in part, in how they responded on Twitter to the folloing Instagram post.

 

Dallas’ post to Instagram is straightforward in its simplicity – a 10-game countdown to what could be a promotion season for the Whites. It is something that, once tweeted, has gotten Leeds United fans commenting and commenting in a glowing manner. Here are some of what they had to say.

Leeds United fans comment on Twitter after Stuart Dallas Instagram post

