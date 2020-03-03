Ex-Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale and Oldham Athletic striker Akpa Akpro joins Radcliffe Borough

Former Football League striker Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro has joined non-league side Radcliffe Borough, as announced by their official Twitter account today (tweet below).

✍🏻 | We are delighted to announce the signing of former @OfficialOAFC Striker Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro! Give Jean-Louis a warm welcome 👏🏻 #WeAreRadcliffe #UTB pic.twitter.com/gLSa3aDDY6 — Radcliffe FC (@radcliffeboro) March 3, 2020

The experienced forward has found a club having been available since leaving Oldham Athletic in January.

Akpa Akpro, who is 35 years old, is a vastly experienced forward who has racked up over 450 appearances in his career.

He is dropping into non-league football for the first time with Radcliffe. Lee Fowler’s side are currently 15th in the Northern Premier League and are comfortably safe in mid-table.

Akpa Akpro moved to England in 2008 to sign for Grimsby Town having previously played for Toulouse, Stade Brestois and FC Brussels.

The French-born striker spent two years with the Mariners and was then snapped up by Rochdale in 2010. He went on to score 12 goals in 83 games for the North-West side before spells at Tranmere Rovers and Bury.

Akpa Akpro joined Shrewsbury Town in 2014 and helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the club, bagging nine goals. He stayed with the Shrews for a year in League One before going on to play for Barnet and Yeovil Town.

He moved to the United Arab Emirates for a brief stint at Masfout Club last year before moving to Oldham for two months last November. He is now looking forward to playing for a 13th new club in his lengthy career at Radcliffe and could make his debut for the Boro this weekend.