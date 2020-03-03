Richie Wellens “very close” to signing new Swindon Town contract

Richie Wellens is very close to signing his proposed new contract with Swindon Town, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The club announced last week that he had agreed a new three-and-half year deal at the County Ground but despite admitting he hasn’t officially signed it yet, the Robins’ boss insists it will be sorted soon.

Wellens, who is 39 years old, has guided Swindon to the top of League Two this season and has his sights set on promotion to the third tier.

He was the subject of interest from Blackpool but the Robins had no intention of letting him leave.

The former Doncaster Rovers and Leicester City midfielder has spoken about his new contract offer, as per the Swindon Advertiser: “I haven’t actually signed it yet, we’re very close to sorting it out and I can’t foresee any problems. When it gets sorted officially, then I’ll talk about it more. If you read into what the club put out, it says ‘agreed’ rather than signed. Agreed and signed are two different things, but hopefully we can get it sorted as soon as possible.”









“I can’t see it being a problem though – I’ve said for a long time that this is where i want to be.”

He added: “I’m not in the business of back-channelling things and speaking to clubs behind people’s back – because that’s what a lot of managers do. A lot of managers will leak their interest, but I think the chairman got a call from Blackpool last Sunday (February 23) and he rejected it straight away. He said we’ve got a job to do and we’ll carry on doing it.”

Swindon and Wellens will be keen on getting the new deal done and dusted and focus on promotion for the rest of the season.