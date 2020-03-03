Darlington keen on re-signing Middlesbrough striker Tyrone O’Neill

Darlington want to re-sign Middlesbrough striker Tyrone O’Neill, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The youngster spent time on loan with the non-league side earlier this season and they are now eager to bring him back until May.

O’Neill, who is 20 years old, scored seven goals for the Quakers earlier in this campaign before returning to Boro prematurely due to their injuries woes.

Darlington are now hoping to bring him back to give them a boost for the rest of the season. They are currently 10th in the National League North and seven points off the Play-Offs.

O’Neill has been a regular for Boro’s Under-23’s in recent times and has also spent time out on loan at Hartlepool United.

Darlo boss Alun Armstrong has signalled his intention to bring him back to Blackwell Meadows, as per the Northern Echo: “I’ve spoken to Boro. Gaz Martin’s loan is up on March 22nd so we’ll be lighter in the front areas and everyone knows I love Tyrone.”

“As a kid and as a player he is someone you want in this environment. He’s keen so it’s up to Middlesbrough, and hopefully he’ll give us a nudge for the end of the season. He’s their player and he’s been in and around the first team since he went back, but I’ve spoken to him and he’s keen to get among real football again.”

He added: “I think it will benefit him for the rest of the season, and fingers crossed we can get that done.”

Darlington’s top six hopes would be boosted by the return of O’Neill.