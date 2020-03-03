Blackburn Rovers ready and raring to go for Derby County clash says Brereton

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton has said him and his teammates are ready and raring to go for this weekend’s clash with Derby County as they look to continue their push for a spot in the top six.

Blackburn Rovers’ form in 2020 has seen them propel themselves into the fight for a place in the Championship play-off spots. Tony Mowbray’s side sit just three points behind 6th place Preston North End in 8th place and are in the hunt for the spot in the top six alongside the likes of Bristol City and Swansea City.

Next up, Rovers face Derby County at Pride Park. The Rams boast one of the better home records in the Championship this season, but their struggles on the road has prevented them from making up too much ground. Philip Cocu’s side occupy 13th place after 36 games, eight points away from the top six.

Now, the two sides prepare to face off and one man who is already up for the tie is Rovers striker Ben Brereton. The young forward – formerly of Derby’s vicious rivals Nottingham Forest – has said that Blackburn are ready and raring to go for the tie, saying:

“They are a good team and you know that from the players they have. I think it will be a good test for us, so hopefully, we can go there and get the three points.

“When you think of our recent away form, which included a good point at Brentford, we’re playing with confidence on the road and at home, so we can go there and give them a good battle.

“The togetherness in the dressing room is unbelievable to be honest. Everyone gives each other confidence and we’re all buzzing for the final 10 games. We’re all ready to go, so let’s try and move up that table.”